Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Ireland

AFG vs IRE, T20 World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland on TV, online in India

Afghanistan are set to lock horns with Ireland in the 25th match of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Here are all live streaming details:

When will the Afghanistan vs Ireland match be played?

The match will be played on 28th October, Friday.

What is the venue for the Afghanistan vs Ireland match?

The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

At what time will the Afghanistan vs Ireland a match start?

The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where can we watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland match?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the Afghanistan vs Ireland match?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little, Simi Singh, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Stephen Doheny

Latest Cricket News