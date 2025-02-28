AFG vs AUS weather report: Will rain affect Afghanistan vs Australia Champions Trophy clash in Lahore? Afghanistan and Australia are in a must-win situation in the ICC Champions Trophy. Today, the winner of this clash will confirm a place in the semi-finals. Afghanistan are coming off a stunning win over England, while Australia's previous clash was washed out. Will it rain today in Lahore?

Afghanistan will lock horns against Australia today in the 10th match of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. It is a must-win game for both teams and the winner of this encounter will qualify for the semi-finals. However, if Australia lose, they will not get knocked out but will have to depend on England to beat South Africa by a huge margin.

Rain has played a crucial role in Group B so far, with the match between Australia and South Africa getting washed out. Add to this Afghanistan upsetting England for the second consecutive time in an ICC event, and things have suddenly become interesting. Moreover, iffy weather in Pakistan has played its hand too, and the rain is certain to make an appearance in this game too.

There is a chance of rain in Lahore, with showers expected around 8 AM local time. It will be cloudy right through, but the sun is likely to shine on both teams around 3 PM local time, which is good news. However, even then, for the entire day, there is around a 20% chance of rain. Even though it might not be a washout, the drainage system in Lahore will be tested today, with a lot of rain expected in the lead up to the match.

Moreover, if there is a hindrance in the middle of the match, we might also end up losing overs in this crucial encounter. Both Australia and Afghanistan should be on their toes and stay ahead in the DLS method as it may kick in due to the ever-changing weather in Pakistan.

As far as the qualification scenarios are concerned, if Australia win this encounter, Afghanistan will be knocked out. South Africa will also not have to fret much about qualification then as their clash against England will become a dead rubber.