AFG vs AUS: Spencer Johnson sends Rahmanullah Gurbaz packing with exceptional delivery | WATCH Star Australia pacer Spencer Johnson sent Rahmanullah Gurbaz back to the cleaners with an exceptional delivery in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Australia got off to a brilliant start to their Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Afghanistan. Both sides locked horns in game 10 of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 28. The clash saw Afghanistan come in to bat first after winning the toss.

It was Australia who struck first blood at the start, and it was Spencer Johnson who looked exceptional in his first few overs. Johnson then went on to bowl an exceptional delivery, dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

It is interesting to note that Rahmanullah Gurbaz has struggled with the bat in the Champions Trophy 2025. Managing only 10 and 6 in his last two matches against South Africa and England. His early wicket could go on to haunt Afghanistan as the side looks to post a big total on the board.

Notably, after Gurbaz's early wicket, the onus fell onto the shoulders of Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran to propel Afghanistan towards a big total. However, to make matters worse, the in-form Zadran was sent packing soon after as well. Looking to be in good flow at the start, Zadran hoped to follow up his previous knock with another big one. However, Adam Zampa managed to send Zadran packing on a score of 22 runs in 28 deliveries as well.

Despite a severely depleted bowling attack, Australia have managed to limit Afghanistan quite nicely in the clash. With Rahmat Shah back into the pavilion as well, the Men in Yellow will look to keep piling on the pressure continuously.

On the other hand, Afghanistan would be hoping to slow down their innings and not lose any more wickets in order to post a big total on the board. It is worth noting that the Shahidi-led side will be high on confidence, considering they recently defeated England in a thrilling encounter.