Afghanistan vs Australia live score: Afghanistan are all set to take on Australia in game 10 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Both sides will lock horns at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and both teams will be hoping for a win.

Afghanistan and Australia
Afghanistan and Australia Image Source : Getty
Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
AFG vs AUS Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan opt to bat first in Lahore

Afghanistan vs Australia Live Updates: The stage is set for the 10th game of the Champions Trophy 2025. Afghanistan take on Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Both sides will be hoping to put in a good performance in the clash as the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy hangs in the balance. If Afghanistan manages to win the clash against the Men in Yellow, it would be almost impossible for the Aussies to qualify. With a depleted squad, Australia managed to win their first game of the tournament against England, and the side will hope to do so once more. 

Live updates :AFG vs AUS Live Cricket Score, Champions Trophy 2025: In-form Afghanistan take on the mighty Aussies

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Openers are out in the middle!

    Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz are out in the open. Spencer Johnson will be bowling the first over for the Aussies. A good batting pitch in play, Afghanistan will hope to get off to a good start in the first innings!

  • 2:20 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    ODI head-to-head

    Australia and Afghanistan have faced off across four ODIs so far, and Australia have managed to win all four encounters. Could today be the day where Afghanistan break their curse or will Australia register their fifth ODI win against Afghanistan? 

  • 2:05 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Australia playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss update!

    Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first against Australia! A good decision on the cards, Afghanistan will hope to post a big total on the scoreboard and defend it succesfully against the mighty Aussies.

  • 2:02 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Pitch Report

    After a lot of rain, the surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is deemed to be a very good surface. A lot of runs could be scored here. The predicted rainfall chances are going down by the minute, and a clear day is mostly expected in Lahore today.

  • 1:45 PM (IST)Feb 28, 2025
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the high octane clash between Afghanistan and Australia! The two sides lock horns at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in game 10 of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Currently, Australia occupy second place in Group B, with Afghanistan occupying third place in the standings. A win for either side would mean qualification to the knockout stages of the tournament, and both teams will look to put in their best foot forward in the upcoming game!

