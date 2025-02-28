AFG vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell on cusp of joining elite Australian players in special list in ODIs Glenn Maxwell will be in focus today as Australia will face Afghanistan in the 10th match of ICC Champions Trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The all-rounder is on the cusp of achieving a special personal milestone and he will join top Aussie cricketers

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is on the cusp of achieving a special milestone in his ODI career in the game against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He has a brilliant record against Afghanistan and not many would've forgotten his double century against the same opposition during the World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Maxwell is only 17 runs away from completing 4000 runs in the format. He has so far scored 3983 runs in 135 innings in ODIs at an average of 34.04 with four centuries and 23 fifties. The all-rounder will become the 19th player from Australia to surpass the 4000-run mark. Maxwell has also picked 76 wickets in his ODI career and will become the seventh Australian player to complete a double of 4000 runs and 50 wickets in the 50-over format.

Overall, he will be the 40th player in ODI cricket to do so. Among Australian players, Maxwell will join the likes of Steve Waugh, Shane Watson, Andrew Symonds, Mark Waugh, Allan Border and Michael Clarke.

Australian players with 4000+ runs and 50+ wickets in ODIs

Player Runs Wickets Steve Waugh 7569 195 Shane Watson 5757 168 Andrew Symonds 5088 133 Mark Waugh 8500 85 Allan Border 6524 73 Michael Clarke 7981 57

Meanwhile, the game against Afghanistan is a must-win for Australia. A win will seal their place in the semi-final while a loss will leave them depending on the result of the England vs South Africa clash on Saturday. Australia are coming into this encounter after beating England. In fact, they chased down 351 runs as Josh Inglis slammed a brilliant century but their bowling will be tested yet again against Afghanistan who smashed 325 runs against England.