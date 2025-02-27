AFG vs AUS, Champions Trophy pitch report: How will surface at Gaddafi Stadium play? With Afghanistan all set to take Australia in their upcoming clash in the Champions Trophy 2025, let us have a look at the pitch report of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Champions Trophy 2025 continues with Afghanistan taking on Australia. Both sides will lock horns in the 10th game of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Friday, February 28. It is interesting to note that the clash will be of high importance for both teams.

Both sides will be hoping to register a win as the qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy 2025 hangs in the balance. After a convincing win against England in their first game of the tournament, and the clash against South Africa abandoned, Australia will hope for another good performance in their upcoming game.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be coming into the clash on the back of a brilliant win against England in their last game. High on confidence, Afghanistan will be looking to topple the Men in Yellow as well, and book their berth in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report:

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be in play on such a pitch, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision.

Gaddafi Stadium - The ODI Numbers Game

Total matches: 41

Matches won batting first: 04

Matches won bowling first: 15

Average 1st innings score: 322

Average 2nd innings score: 339

Squads:

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Malik, Naveed Zadran. Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Bilal Sami

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.