AFG vs AUS, Champions Trophy Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Afghanistan vs Australia clash Afghanistan came extremely close to beating Australia in the ODI World Cup, only to be denied by Glenn Maxwell's unbelievable double century. They would be keen on knocking the world champions out this time with conditions favouring their spinners a bit.

Afghanistan and Australia are set to lock horns in the 10th match of ICC Champions Trophy today at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Afghanistan are high on confidence having defeated England in their previous encounter. They will be looking to gun down the Aussies as well. Hashmatullah Shahidi and his men had come extremely close to beating them in World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, only to be denied by a special knock from Glenn Maxwell.

15 months later, Afghanistan have another chance to create history and they will be up for the task. However, it won't be easy by any means for them to topple the world champions. Even though Australia are not at full strength , they are coming into this game chasing 350 runs in the last outing against England.

Their bowling attack is thin on experience, but the players are known to step up in adversity for them. A thrilling encounter is in the offing in Lahore, with a place in the semi-final at stake. A win for Australia will also seal South Africa's place in the knockouts while Afghanistan will go through if they win this match.

My Dream11 team for ICC Champions Trophy Match 10, AFG vs AUS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Josh Inglis, Travis Head (C), Steve Smith, Ibrahim Zadran, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa, Rashid Khan

Captain and Vice-Captain options for AFG vs AUS

Captain Options: Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain Options: Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Josh Inglis

Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson