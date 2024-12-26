Advantage Australia after a fiery Boxing Day Test onset despite India's late fightback as Konstas, Smith shine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jasprit Bumrah was once again the pick of the Indian bowlers yet again in the series as he took three wickets out of the six that fell on Day 1

Four half-centurions, one still batting, two ramp shots off Jasprit Bumrah for six, one deliberate shoulder bump and three quick wickets later, Australia found themselves ahead of the game after what was an eventful first day of the Boxing Day Test at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday, December 26. 311 runs with a set batter on course of a century in less than 90 overs, all in a day's work is a good job done for which Australia should be commended despite the ball doing a fair bit throughout the day.

The day began with the 19-year-old Sam Konstas treating Jasprit Bumrah like a club level bowler by trying to ramp him over the keeper in just the third over of the innings. Konstas, who was clearly excited to be donning the baggy green was delighted at the prospect of taking Bumrah head on and it showed in his strokeplay against the Indian spearhead. Konstas was trying to unsettle Bumrah from the onset and finally got the results from the seventh over onwards.

Konstas got his ramp shots going, hitting Bumrah for a couple of sixes over the keeper's head before settling down. Konstas was given a certain role and he played it to perfection by smashing a 52-ball half-century in his maiden hit in Test cricket. Ravindra Jadeja finally got the breakthrough for India before the lunch break.