Adrian le Roux to take over as Indian men's team's S&C coach, replacing Soham Desai Adrian le Roux's six-year stint with the Punjab Kings came to an end with IPL 2025, with the South African taking over the role with the Indian team. Soham Desai, who took the job of strength and conditioning coach in 2017, relinquished his position following the Champions Trophy.

Mumbai:

Adrian le Roux will take over as the new strength and conditioning coach for the Indian men's team, replacing Soham Desai, whose nearly eight-year stint with the national side came to an end after the Champions Trophy. Le Roux, who was with the Indian team as a physical trainer in early 2000s, will return to the side as S and C coach, after a six-year stint with the Punjab Kings. In his parting post for the Kings, le Roux said that losing the IPL 2025 final hurt but was proud of the journey he had with the franchise.

"And with that a 6-year journey with the @punjabkingsipl comes to an end. Went all the way to the final this season. Fell just short, and yes that really hurt. But I’m incredibly proud of the team, the way we prepared, the way we played and how we fought right to the end. What a journey it’s been," le Roux wrote in an emotional post on Instagram.

"To the team, owners, management, coaches, players and my colleagues in the sport science and medical team a huge thank you! In the fast-moving world of professional sport it’s easy to get caught up in the results. But every now and then you pause and realise that while it’s about performance and pressure it’s also about people, shared moments and friendships that will last a lifetime.

"As I step into a new role with Indian team, I’ll carry these memories with me. I’ve had the privilege to work with some incredible people and some of the most talented cricketers in the game. Punjab Kings are in a good place and in good hands. That makes me happy. Until we meet again," he added. After several seasons of finishing in sixth position, the Punjab Kings finally made it to the top, qualified for the playoffs after 11 years but fell agonisingly short of the maiden title in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav bid emotional goodbyes to Soham Desai, last week, who came into the national setup when Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri were captain and coach and left when Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid had taken over the side.

"What an honour and privilege it’s been to serve Indian Cricket over the years. From day one, the vision was crystal clear — break mental barriers, chase global excellence, stay true to my values, never fear failure. Keep showing up, no matter what," Soham Desai wrote on Instagram last week.

The Indian team made a couple of more changes to the support staff with Abhishek Nayar being relieved of his duties as well, however, retained T Dilip as the fielding coach, extending his contract by one year.