Adil Rashid bowls second-most expensive over for England in T20I history Adil Rashid conceded 59 runs off his four overs as he had an off day during the second T20I against West Indies. Rashid bowled the second-most-expensive over by an England bowler in the shortest international format.

England veteran spinner Adil Rashid had a rare off day as he bowled the second-most expensive over by an England player in T20I cricket's history. Rashid leaked 31 runs off an over as Jason Holder and Romario Shepherd sent him to the cleaners during the first innings of the second T20I at the County Ground, Bristol on Sunday, June 8.

Rashid was hit for five sixes in the 19th over with Holder clubbing three, while Shepherd tonked a couple too. Holder began the carnage with a six over deep square leg on the first ball, before smashing the second and the third ones over long-on. The Windies all-rounder tried one on the next too but a thick edge on his swing meant he had to take a single. Shepherd then slammed the fifth ball over the bowler's head and onto the sightscreen for the fourth six of the over, followed by the fifth one high into the stands for 31 runs off the over.

This is the second-most expensive over bowled by an England player in T20I cricket, following the 36-run over by Stuart Broad in that T20 World Cup 2007 to India. Yuvraj Singh had slammed Broad for six sixes in a row in the match for a 36-run over.

England beat West Indies by four-wicket

Despite this carnage, the Windies ended up short on 196/6 with Holder and Shepherd providing the finishing touches. Johnson Charles and Shai Hope hit 47 and 49 to lay a foundation. Meanwhile, England chased down the target with four wickets in hand. Tom Banton's unbeaten 11-ball 30 powered the Three Lions to a dominant win as they took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England's Playing XI:

Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

West Indies' Playing XI:

Evin Lewis, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph