Adam Zampa joins Shane Warne in elite list after scalping three wickets in second ODI against Australia Adam Zampa scalped three wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series against South Africa and joined late Shane Warne in an elite record list. Zampa, who had taken only one wicket in the opening ODI, scalped three crucial wickets in the second one.

New Delhi:

Australia's star spinner, Adam Zampa, joined legendary spinner Shane Warne in an elite list of records after scalping three wickets in the second ODI of the ongoing series against South Africa. Zampa weaved his magic of spin and troubled the Proteas batters in the clash at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. While he conceded a few more runs that he would have liked, the leg-spinner struck crucial blows for the hosts.

With his three strikes in the second ODI, Zampa has joined Warne in an elite list. Zampa has become the fourth Australian spinner to have scalped 50 wickets on Australian soil, joining the likes of Shane Warne (136), Peter Taylor (77), and Brad Hogg (57) on the elite list.

Notably, Muttiah Muralitharan is the only visiting spinner to have taken over 50 wickets Down Under in ODI cricket.

Most wickets by spinners in Australia in ODI cricket:

1 - Shane Warne: 136 wickets in 85 matches

2 - Peter Taylor: 77 wickets in 61 matches

3 - Muttiah Muralitharan: 58 wickets in 41 matches

4 - Brad Hogg: 57 wickets in 43 matches

5 - Adam Zampa: 52 wickets in 31 matches

Zampa took the wickets of Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Nandre Burger as he tried controlling the middle phase of the innings after the Proteas had opted to bat first. He struck in his first over as he removed de Zorzi, caught and bowled. Zampa then removed the dangerous Stubbs, with a drifting delivery that outfoxed him as the batter sliced it to long-on and then dismissed Nandre Burger caught at long on in his next over.

Zampa is also closing in on his 200 ODI wickets as he now has 191 scalps to his name from 113 matches. If he gets nine more wickets in the format in the future, he will become only the second Australia spinner, after Warne, to get to 200 wickets in the format.

Most wickets by Australian spinners in ODIs:

1 - Shane Warne: 291 wickets in 193 matches

2 - Adam Zampa: 191 wickets in 113 matches

3 - Brad Hogg: 156 wickets in 123 matches

4 - Peter Taylor: 97 wickets in 83 matches

5 - Glenn Maxwell: 77 wickets in 149 matches