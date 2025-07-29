Adam Zampa becomes only the 4th Australian to play 100 T20Is, equals Chahal on all-time wicket-taking list

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa completed 100 matches in international T20 cricket after playing the series finale against the West Indies. Zampa became the fourth Australian cricketer to play 100 T20Is after the likes of Glenn Maxwell, David Warner and Aaron Finch. Zampa also took a wicket in the game and reached 380 scalps for himself in T20 cricket overall, equalling Indian leggie Yuzvendra Chahal's tally.
Most appearances for Australia in T20Is
121 - Glenn Maxwell
110 - David Warner
103 - Aaron Finch
100 - Adam Zampa*
"A proud moment to play 100 T20 internationals, not many of us have done it," Zampa told cricket.com.au before the series finale. I've played a lot more than I thought I would … it's a nice achievement, it goes to show the longevity and I've just tried to make this spot mine and luckily enough, I've been around the team for a while.
"I love playing for Australia and I've always tried to put that first, I've always made sure that I'm tip top for these games, it's something I pride myself on," Zampa added.
Australia completed a well-deserved whitewash on the West Indies tour, winning all three Test matches and all five T20Is, chasing successfully in all five of them. The West Indies had their moments with both bat and ball, but the depth in both departments meant that Australia always had an upper hand.
Cameron Green, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis and Mitch Owen were the stars for Australia through the series. Green, playing his first T20I assignment in a while, was outstanding at No 4, consistently scoring those quick 40s and 50s, laying the base for the middle and lower order to provide the finishing kick. The West Indies have a lot to ponder upon where they stand in international cricket, as they didn't live up to the mark in either of the formats and have a few of their T20 stars leaving international cricket at a rapid pace.
