Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson stuck in Mumbai after opting out of IPL 2021

Image Source : BCCI File photo of Adam Zampa.

After opting out of IPL 2021 a day ago, Australian cricketers Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are still stuck in Mumbai as Cricket Australia are in talks with the Aussie government to bring them back home, reported Cricbuzz.

The duo exited IPL bio-secure bubble after opting out of their respective IPL contracts with Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday citing personal reasons. However, their decision came after Australian government banned flights from India amid the rampant increase in COVID-19 cases in India.

The report further stated that with direct flights suspended, the Oz duo will not be able to go home before May 15, when the restrictions end. The players left RCB camp on Sunday and moved to a hotel close to the Mumbai airport while the rest of the team moved to Ahmedabad for their remaining IPL group matches. RCB will play Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson told Cricbuzz that they are requesting Aus government for an exemption for the cricketers to return. It was also learnt that arrangements are already made to fly them from Mumbai to Doha and use the same route that was used by their counterparts, including Andrew Tye, before.

"We are trying to see if the government does give us the go ahead to bring the players back. If we get the nod, it's all pretty straightforward. But if not, we'll be working with the ACA and BCCI to make sure they're in a secure environment," the spokesperson said.