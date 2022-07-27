Adam Gilchrist voices his concerns over dangerously dominant position of IPL in global cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Adam Gilchrist | File Photo

Veteran Australian player Adam Gilchrist has stated his concerns over the dominant position held by the IPL franchises in global cricket and their power over where the players can and can not play. He further went on to term the trend as dangerous.

Gilchrist's comments have come in the backdrop of reports stating that Australian batter David Warner might opt out of the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) this season and sign up for a more lucrative United Arab Emirates T20 league.

"They can’t force David Warner to play in BBL, I understand that, but to let him then go off – or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar – it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create given they own a number of teams in Caribbean Premier League," Gilchrist told SEN’s Whateley radio show.

Three IPL franchises - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, have all invested in teams in the UAE T20 league.

"It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play," he added. The three-time World Cup winner Australian suggested his country's cricket board to take cognizance of the matter as more cricketers could take Warner's path sooner than later.

"If he (Warner) rides off into the sunset and says, ‘Sorry Australian cricket, I’m going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments’ you can’t question him on that, that’s his prerogative and he’s done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value," Gilchrist said. Gilchrist further pointed out that it will be really challenging once this starts happening with young, up-and-coming players.

"It’s the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it’ll be really challenging," he added.

On the other hand, going forward, IPL will have an exclusive window where all the international players are available.

(Inputs PTI)

