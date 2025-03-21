Adam Gilchrist makes cheeky comments over English players, predicts side to finish last in IPL 2025 Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist took centre stage and opined that this franchise could go on to finish last in the upcoming edition of the IPL, he went on to state a hilarious reason for his prediction as well.

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 is all set to kick off on March 22. The 18th edition of the marquee event will see defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the season opener of the tournament. Both sides will lock horns at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and both teams will hope to get off to a good start.

Where KKR will be coming into the season on the back of winning the title in 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still looking to get their hands on their very first title.

Over the years, despite coming close, RCB have failed to win the title. With consistent finishes in the top four, the side seems to have it under control but fails to go all the way. Ahead of the new season, former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist came forward and went on to opine that RCB would finish last in the IPL 2025.

The former batter went on to give a hilarious reason for his prediction and opined that the side would finish in last, due to them having too many English players in their arsenal.

"I think there's a fair chance it might be because I'm basing it on the fact that there's just too many Englishmen in the squad. So, RCB. On the back of having too many Englishmen in there. Nothing against Virat, nothing against their fans. I apologise to the fans, but you've got to talk to your recruiting agents," Gilchrist said in the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

It is worth noting that RCB reached very close to the IPL title in 2024. The side got off to a horrid start to the 2024 campaign, losing their first seven games. However, they went on a winning spree from then on and managed to finish in fourth in the standings. They took on Rajasthan Royals in the eliminator, where they were eventually eliminated.