Adam Gilchrist analyses Rishabh Pant's situation in IPL 2025, says 'don't see the spark in him'

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant hasn’t been able to live up to the expectations in the ongoing IPL 2025. The keeper-batter was bought for INR 27 crore, but he managed to score only 128 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 99.22. Under his leadership, Lucknow are currently seventh on the points table, with 10 points from 11 matches. If they suffer another defeat, Lucknow can exit the playoff race.

In the meantime, former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist noted that Pant hasn’t been smiling enough or looking his natural self. He believes that the pressure of the price tag may have impacted his performance. The keeper-batter missed the spark in him this season and mentioned the importance of having a balance between stroke play and shot selection.

“Watching him, you always feel that he enjoys his cricket. We haven't seen that this time around. Haven't seen him smiling, laughing, being jovial, being relaxed. Maybe it is the responsibility of the captaincy, coming into a new franchise with that highest price tag over his head,” Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz.

“I don't see him being his true personality. People may see hang on there, his batting has been too carefree. I think there is a happy balance in his stroke play and stroke selection. Don't see the spark in him,” he added.

In the previous match against Punjab Kings, Pant scored 18 runs off 17 balls as Lucknow lost the match by 37 runs. The situation needs to change immediately for Lucknow to qualify. The top order that started well this season, flopped in the last couple of matches. Their middle order has done well meanwhile, but they have to strike a balance between the two halves to produce better performances.