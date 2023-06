ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023: India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Streaming details, Where to watch live on TV

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shweta Sehrawat captains India Women A side

After back-to-back abandoned matches, India A will take on Sri Lanka A side in the first semi-final match of the ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023 at Mong Kok's Mission Road Ground on Monday, June 19. The young side started their campaign with a dominant nine-wicket win over the host nation Hong Kong. Spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil shone with five wickets while conceding two runs. But she and her teammates didn't get a chance to repeat that performance as India's next two games, including a high-voltage clash against Pakistan, were abandoned due to rain.

Match Details:

Semi-final 1: India A vs Sri Lanka A

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong

Date & Time: June 19, 06:30 AM IST

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ACC Women's Emerging Teams Cup 2023 in India:

When is the India A vs Sri Lanka A match?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match will be played on Monday, June 19.

At what time does India A vs Sri Lanka A match begin?

TheIndia A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match will begin at 06:30 AM IST

Where is the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match being played?

The India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match will be played at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong.

Where can you watch India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match on TV in India?

Unfortunately, India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match is not available for live broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match online in India?

One can watch the India A vs Sri Lanka A semi-final match online on the FanCode website and application.

India A vs Sri Lanka A Squads:

Sri Lanka A: Sathya Sandeepani (c), Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Madushika Methtananda, Sachini Nisansala, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Nilakshana Sandamini, Tharika Sewwandi, Rashmi Silva, Umesha Thimashini, Dewmi Vihanga, Piyumi Wathsala, Nimesha Madushani

India A: Shweta Sehrawat (C), Soumya Tiwari (VC), Kanika Ahuja, B Anusha, Uma Chetry (WK), Parshavi Chopra, Kashvee Gautam, Trisha Gongadi, Mamatha Madiwala (WK), Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Soppadhandi Yashasri

