ACC Men's Emerging Cup 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch IND-A vs BAN-A on TV?

India A and Bangladesh A will be locking horns in the semi-final of the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup on Friday (July 21). The match is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 2 PM IST. Team India led by Yash Dhull has dominated the tournament with thumping wins over UAE A, Nepal and Pakistan A. Their latest win over arch-rivals Pakistan A was impressive as the team chased down 207 runs in 37th over only thanks to a stunning ton from Sai Sudharsan.

On the other hand, Bangladesh A also played some brilliant cricket in the group stages. They started their campaign with a loss to Sri Lanka A but then registered comprehensive wins over Afghanistan A and Oman A to seal their place in the semi-final. They will now be hoping to stop the winning run of India A who have played some solid cricket over the last week or so.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ACC Emerging Cup 2023 in India:

When is India A vs Bangladesh A match?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will be played on Friday, July 21

At what time does IND-A vs BAN-A match begin?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time (Colombo) and 2:00 PM IST

Where is the IND-A vs UAE-A match being played?

India A vs Bangladesh A match will be played at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium

Where can you watch IND-A vs BAN-A match on TV in India?

Fans from India can enjoy India A vs Bangladesh A match live broadcast on Star Sports Network

Where can you watch IND-A vs UAE-A match online in India?

One can watch India A vs BAN A match online on the FanCode website and app

IND-A vs BAN-A Squads:

IND-A Squad: Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Nishant Sindhu, Pradosh Paul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, RS Hangargekar, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh

BAN-A Squad: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan(c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Akbar Ali(w), Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Musfik Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nayeem Hasan

