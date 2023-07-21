ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup: India A snatch victory from jaws of defeat, set finale clash against Pakistan A

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BCCI India A team

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Yash Dhull's India A snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Bangladesh A as the Men in Blue emerged victorious in a humdinger by 51 runs. Defending a target of 211 in the semifinal clash on Friday, India A made a stunning comeback on the back of Nishant Sindhu's fifer and Manav Suthar's three-wicket haul. The Indian A team bowled the opposition out for 160 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. With this, the Men in Blue have set the final clash against Pakistan A.

India A have been unbeaten in the tournament so far but were put to a tough test in the semifinal. They were forced to bat first for the first time in the tournament and were bowled out for 211 in 49.1 overs. Captain Yash Dhull came to save his team with his 66 from 85 balls.

In their defence, Bangladesh A put Dhull's men under immense pressure with their fast-scoring rate but the duo of Manav Suthar and Sindhu produced magical spells to script a collapse. The Men in Blue now play Pakistan A in the final on July 23.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News