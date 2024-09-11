ACC confirms launch of Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup, event to serve as dress rehearsal for junior World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : X/ACC ACC president Jay Shah chaired the Executive Board meeting.

The Asian Cricket Council on Wednesday confirmed the launch of the inaugural edition of the Women's U19 T20 Asia Cup during an executive board meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The tournament will take place biennially and will serve as a dress rehearsal for the Women's U19 World Cup.

"In a significant stride towards fostering the growth of women’s cricket, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the launch of the Women’s Under-19 T20 Asia Cup. This landmark decision was made during the ACC Executive Board Meeting held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia," the ACC wrote in a statement.

"In a progressive move, the ACC has confirmed that the Women’s U19 Asia Cup will be held biennially, serving as a key tournament before each ICC Women’s U19 World Cup. By giving emerging female cricketers in Asia the opportunity to compete on an international platform, this tournament aims to provide crucial experience and readiness, ultimately helping Asian teams perform better on the world stage," the board added

The ACC president Jay Shah, who has been named as the ICC chairman recently, chaired the meeting with the other dignitaries. "Today marks a pivotal moment for cricket in Asia. The introduction of the Women’s U19 Asia Cup is a monumental achievement, providing a much-needed platform for young women cricketers to develop their skills and showcase their talent. This initiative strengthens the future of women’s cricket in Asia, and we are proud of the lasting impact these decisions will have, not only within our member nations but across the global cricketing community," Shah said at the event.