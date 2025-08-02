ACC announces venues for Asia Cup 2025, India vs Pakistan to take place in Dubai

Advertisement
Dubai will host the marquee clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9. Abu Dhabi and Dubai will host all the matches, with the latter one hosting the final on September 28.

Dubai:

The Asian Cricket Council confirmed the venues of the upcoming Asia Cup, slated to begin on September 9, with the final set to take place on September 28. Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) holds the right to the tournament, the tournament will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are chosen as the two venues to host all the matches.

Notably, Dubai will host the marquee clash between India and Pakistan on September 14 and also the final. After announcing the venues, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi noted the pride and prestige of the tournament and added that the goal is to deliver a seamless and world-class experience for everyone.

“The Asia Cup is more than just a tournament, it's a celebration of Asian cricket. Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are well equipped to deliver a seamless and world class experience for players, fans, and broadcasters alike," said Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, President of the Asian Cricket Council,” the statement read.

“We are confident that the 2025 edition will not only set new standards for excellence but also deepen the connection between the game and millions of passionate supporters across the continent,” it was added.

Asia Cup schedule:

Date Match Venue
September 9 Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi
September 10 India vs UAE Dubai
September 11 Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Abu Dhabi
September 12 Pakistan vs Oman Dubai
September 13 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Abu Dhabi
September 14 India vs Pakistan Dubai
September 15 UAE vs Oman Abu Dhabi
September 15 Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Dubai
September 16 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi
September 17 Pakistan vs UAE Dubai
September 18 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Abu Dhabi
September 19 India vs Oman Abu Dhabi
September 20 B1 vs B2 Dubai
September 21 A1 vs A2 Dubai
September 23 A2 vs B1 Abu Dhabi
September 24 A1 vs B2 Dubai
September 25 A2 vs B2 Dubai
September 26 A1 vs B1 Dubai
September 28 Final Dubai
Cricket Asia Cup India Vs Pakistan
