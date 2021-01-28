Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Teams, schedule, time in IST, live streaming - All you need to know

Image Source : TWITTER/@T10LEAGUE Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off from Janury 28 onwards at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Eight teams will be up against each other in the 10-day long tournament where reigning champions Maratha Arabians will be aiming to be the first team to successfully defend the title. The tournament is presently the only ICC sanctioned T10 cricket league in the world.

FORMAT:

The eight teams have been divided into two groups - A and B - with each playing three games the league stage will be held between January 28 and 31. The top two teams will head to the Super League which will begin from February 1, until February 4, following which there will be a Qualifier, two Eliminators, and eventually wrapping up with the final. All matches will be played in Abu Dhabi.

The matches comprise 10 overs each for either side where bowlers will be allowed to bowl a maximum of two overs. The Power Play overs are 1 to 3 during which only two fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle. After the Power Play, five fielders will be allowed outside the circle.

GROUPS:

A: Maratha Arabians, Northern Warriors, Bangla Tigers, Delhi Bulls

B: Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Pune Devils, Team Abu Dhabi

GROUP STAGE FIXTURE:

Jan 28, Thu:

Maratha Arabians vs Northern Warriors, 1st Match, Group A (5:30 PM)

Pune Devils vs Deccan Gladiators, 2nd Match, Group B (7:45 PM)

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers, 3rd Match, Group A (10:00 pm)

Jan 29, Fri:

Pune Devils vs Qalandars, 4th Match, Group B (5:30 PM)

Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls, 5th Match, Group A (7:45 PM)

Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi, 6th Match, Group B (10:00 PM)

Jan 30, Sat:

Bangla Tigers vs Maratha Arabians, 7th Match, Group A (5:30 PM)

Team Abu Dhabi vs Qalandars, 8th Match, Group B (7:45 PM)

Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls, 9th Match, Group A (10:00 PM)

Jan 31, Sun:

Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils, 10th Match, Group B (5:30 PM)

Bangla Tigers vs Northern Warriors, 11th Match, Group A (7:45 PM)

Qalandars vs Deccan Gladiators, 12th Match, Group B (10:00 PM)

SQUADS:

Bangla Tigers: Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat, Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese

Deccan Gladiators: Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers

Delhi Bulls: Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young

Maratha Arabians: Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe

Northern Warriors: Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin

Pune Devils: Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Tom Kohlder-Cadmore, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski

Qalandars: Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir

Team Abu Dhabi: Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran

LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Three matches will be played a day during the group stages with IST timings being: 5:30 PM, 7:45 PM and 10:00 PM. All matches will be aired on Sony TEN 3 and SONY SIX and matches can be watched online on SonyLIV.