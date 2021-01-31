Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils: Watch TAM vs PD online

Image Source : TWITTER/@TEAMADCRICKET Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils

Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils will face each other in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The game is scheduled to start at 05:30 PM IST. You can watch T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils live cricket streaming on SonyLIV and on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

Team Abu Dhabi and Pune Devils will face each other in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. The game is scheduled to start at 05:30 PM IST with no chances of rain to intervene the play. While Team Abu Dhabi is yet to open their account after two successive defeats, Pune Devils will be looking for their second win and subsequently a place in the Super League.

When will Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils begin?

Live Streaming Cricket T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils will start at 05:30 PM IST.

When is the T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils?

T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils will take place on January 31. (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV.

Which TV channels will broadcast the T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils?

You can watch T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils on Sony TEN 3 and SIX.

What are the squads for T10 League 2021 Team Abu Dhabi vs Pune Devils?

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett(w), Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Luke Wright(c), Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ben Cox, Chris Morris, Tom Helm, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Pune Devils Squad: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Chadwick Walton(w), Nasir Hossain(c), Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski, Chamara Kapugedera, Ajantha Mendis, Devon Thomas, Thisara Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Monir Hossain, Mohammad Boota, Vriitya Aravind, Dinesh Kumar