'Absolutely worth the wait' - Virat Kohli pens letter to fans after IPL 2025 success Virat Kohli pens down an emotional letter dedicating the IPL 2025 success to the fans. Speaking on waiting for 18 years for maiden IPL trophy, Kohli noted that it was 'absolutely worth the wait'. RCB, meanwhile, will celebrate their success on June 4 in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After posting 190 runs in the first innings, there was pressure on the bowlers, but the likes of Krunal Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped up on the occasion, helping the team win the trophy. Star player Virat Kohli, who has been with the franchise since its inaugural season, was spotted in tears, and he celebrated the success with teammates, family and friends in AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle.

On the next day, Kohli took to social media to thank the team for making the dream possible. He dedicated the trophy to the fans, who stuck through thick and thin as the franchise experienced multiple heartbreaks in the past. He spoke on waiting 18 years for lifting his first IPL trophy but added that it was ‘absolutely worth the wait.’

“This team made the dream possible, a season I’ll never ever forget. We’ve thoroughly enjoyed the ride over the last 2.5 months. This one is for the fans of rcb who never ever left our side in the worst of times. This one is for all the years of heartbreaks and disappointment. This is for every inch of effort left on the field playing for this team. As far as the ipl trophy is concerned- you’ve made me wait 18 years to be able to lift you and celebrate my friend, but it’s been absolutely worth the wait” Kohli wrote on his Instagram.

Meanwhile, the cricketer also confirmed that RCB will be hosting a massive trophy parade on June 4. Several fans across the state are expected to attend the event, which will begin at 3:30 pm at Vidhan Soudha. After the parade is over, the players are expected to celebrate their success at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5:30 pm.