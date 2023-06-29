Absolutely shambolic: Kevin Pietersen blasts lacklustre England in angry rant after Australia dominate Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kevin Pietersen gave a mouthful to the England team after Australia scored 339/5

England were expected to come hard at Australia after suffering a close loss in the opening Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston. However, not only England failed to utilise helpful conditions at Lord's when it was overcast on Wednesday morning, but also conceded the advantage after choosing to bowl first as Australian batters continued their special form on the ongoing tour of England.

Despite playing with a four-pronged seam attack, England pace bowling unit looked off-colour and was found out against the solidity of Steve Smith and the positive intent of Travis Head, who gave the home side a taste of their own medicine. Joe Root with twin strikes in the final hour, did save the face of the hosts otherwise the situation could have been more dreary.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen came down heavily on the home side's attitude on the field and their bowling plans calling it "shambolic". Speaking on Sky Sports Pietersen said, "Not a lot caught my eye from an English perspective. it's been shambolic, absolutely shambolic. You have overhead conditions, you have a wicket that suits your bowlers. And you have your bowlers running in at 78, 78 and 80 mph. There's one thing, walking here, swarming around and saying 'hey, this is a wonderful team to play in, we are creating the best environment'.

"But this is not Ashes cricket. I have played Ashes cricket, 30 Tests against Australia. The Australian batters were out on those stairs to bat before the English bowlers this morning. The English bowlers should have been there, showing they are desperate to bowl at Australia," he added.

After David Warner got off to a rollicking start, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith joined forces to add 102 runs for the third wicket. After the World No. 1 batter got out, Smith and Travis Head added 118 runs in no time as Australia had answer for every dice thrown at them.

Pietersen wasn't too happy with how friendly England players were to their Australian counterparts and wanted head coach Brendon McCullum to give a hearing to his players as they hope to wrap up Australia's innings early on Day 2.

"And it's all too easy. It's all too nice (England players talking to Aussie openers at the start). Do you think Ricky Ponting in 2005 is going to be talking to Geraint Jones? Do you think a Michael Vaughan was going to be talking to Justin Langer and say 'hey mate, what a cool day? It's overcast, it's beautiful'.

"Are you joking? Are you absolutely joking? I just hope they are in their dressing room now and the England coach is giving them their biggest hammering and saying 'it's not good enough!'. You can't bowl like here today. You can't have these conditions. You can't declare at 390. You think Australia would declare today? They get to 390, and declare? No chance!," he further said.

Latest Cricket News