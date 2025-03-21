Abrar Ahmed trolled for conceding five sixes in 3rd T20I against New Zealand New Zealand and Pakistan have locked horns in the third T20I of the five-match series. This is a must-win game for Pakistan but they conceded 204 runs after opting to bowl first with Abrar Ahmed conceding 43 runs in just three overs of spell.

Pakistan bowlers continued to be on the receiving end in the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand. The two teams locked horns today at the Eden Park in Auckland in the third T20I of the five-match series. But nothing changed as, after opting to bowl first, the visitors conceded 204 runs.

Abrar Ahmed was one of the most expensive bowlers, conceding 43 runs in his three overs. He picked up two wickets on the last two deliveries of his third over but the damage was done by then. The mystery spinner conceded five sixes in his spell and also bowled in the powerplay, which ultimately hurt his figures. Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman tore him apart smashing maximums at will.

Abrar trended soon on social media after being taken apart at the Eden Park and was trolled for his bowling. He was at the receiving end even during the Champions Trophy for giving a send-off to India batter Shubman Gill after dismissing him. Nevertheless, multiple wickets on the last couple of deliveries of his spell made his spell look a tad better in the end.

Overall, Pakistan also made a comeback getting New Zealand all-out in 19.5 overs. At one stage, New Zealand were looking good to post a total in excess of 220 but the likes of Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi stepped up to pick wickets at regular intervals. Mark Chapman was the star with the bat for the Kiwis as he scored 94 runs off just 44 deliveries with 11 fours and four sixes. He didn't get the desired support from the other end and also missed the well-deserved century by just six runs.