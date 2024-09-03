Abrar Ahmed sprints in fear as Bangladesh players egg Shakib Al Hasan on to appeal for time-out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/SCREENGRAB Abrar Ahmed sprints in fear of getting timed out.

The second Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh took a rib-tickling turn on Monday (September 2) when tailender Abrar Ahmed was making his way into the middle after the fall of Mohammad Ali's wicket. Notably, Hasan Mahmud got Mohammad Ali caught at second slip on the final delivery of the 37th over and Shakib took the ball in his hand to resume the proceedings from the other end.

All the Bangladeshi fielders had taken respective positions and were waiting for Abrar who was the next batter in. After sensing that Abrar was running a bit late in joining his batting partner, some of the Bangladesh players urged Shakib to appeal for a time-out.

The suggestion brought a smile to Shakib's face who had done the same to Angelo Mathews during the Sri Lanka versus Bangladesh fixture in the ODI World Cup 2023. On the other hand, Abrar sensed that he needed to reach the wicket soon and therefore sprinted while adjusting his helmet and gloves.

To Abrar's respite, Shakib didn't appeal for a time-out and the former was allowed to resume his innings.

Watch the humourous incident involving Abrar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan:

The Pakistan leg-spinner couldn't make much of the reprieve. He could only assist his batting partner Salman Ali Agha for a brief period before his 12-ball vigil was ended by pacer Nahid Rana. Rana bowled a short-pitched delivery which kissed the gloves of Abrar and went straight to Najmul Hossain Shanto who didn't make an error grabbing it.

Pakistan added 27 runs for the final wicket as Salman and Mir Hamza frustrated the Bangladesh bowlers before Mahmud came back to dismiss Hamza and bundle Pakistan out for 172.

Bangladesh's playing XI:

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Pakistan's playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali