Abishek Porel's case deferred to September 14 as government seek more time from Calcutta High Court

Kolkata:

The Calcutta High Court deferred the hearing of a petition involving Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel to September 14, after the West Bengal government sought additional time to continue its investigation following his arrest. Notably, the keeper-batter was taken into custody by Mogra police on Tuesday over a complaint filed by a medical student, who has accused the cricketer of sexually assaulting and abusing her after allegedly promising to marry her.

A report on the investigation was presented before Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya. The state then requested that the hearing be postponed so police could pursue further steps in the case after Porel’s arrest. The court accepted the request and ordered that the matter be listed again on September 14.

The complaint was lodged by a third-year medical student from Karnataka. According to the police officer cited in the case, she alleged that she and Porel first met in 2023 and subsequently remained in a relationship for around three years.

The woman has also alleged that Porel threatened to release photographs of their intimate moments publicly. Her petition further stated that the two had discussed marriage and had travelled abroad together.

Porel’s case was registered on June 30

Their relationship, according to the complaint, began to deteriorate around one-and-a-half years ago. The dispute had previously reached a police station, although no formal complaint was filed at that stage. The case was eventually registered on June 30 under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, including Sections 69, 311, 318, 66 and 72.

The High Court had earlier directed police, on July 14, to arrest Porel and seize his electronic devices. Following his arrest, a district court in Chinsurah rejected his bail application and sent him to police custody for three days.

Another person named as an accused in the matter, described as a friend of Porel, has not yet been arrested. Police are continuing efforts to locate him as the investigation proceeds. Porel, who has represented Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, has not appeared in competitive cricket since the conclusion of IPL 2026. He played four matches for the Delhi franchise during that season.

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