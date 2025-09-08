Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub: Stats comparison after 17 T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025 India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry in T20Is in the upcoming Asia Cup on Sunday (September 14) in Dubai. Openers of both teams will be crucial in the game. On that note, here's Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub stats comparison after 17 T20Is.

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup is set to take place on Sunday (September 14). The two teams will lock horns for the first time since the border tensions escalated earlier this year and the intensity in the game is expected to be high as ever. Ahead of the clash, let us have a look at the stats comparison between Abhishek Sharma and Saim Ayub after 17 T20Is:

Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub: Who scored the most runs?

Abhishek Sharma has been in terrific touch with the bat ever since he has made his debut for India in T20Is. In 17 matches so far, the left-hander has scored 535 runs at an average of 33.43 with two centuries and as many fifties to his name. On the other hand, Saim Ayub got off to a forgettable start to his T20I career, scoring only 219 runs in his first 17 matches at an average of only 14.6.

Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub: Who has better strike rate?

Abhishek Sharma is winning this battle as well, hands down. He has scored his runs at a brilliant strike rate of 193.84 so far, smashing 46 fours and 41 sixes. Meanwhile, Ayub struggled at the start of his career, scoring runs at a strike rate of only 125.86. Opening the innings, he smacked 25 fours and 10 sixes only.

Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub: Which team is favourite opponent?

Abhishek Sharma has plundered a lot of runs against England in his short T20I career. He has scored 279 runs against them in five matches at an average of 55.8 and a strike rate of 219.68. Interestingly, among the Asian teams, the southpaw has faced only Bangladesh in three matches and scored 35 runs.

As for Saim Ayub, he played as many as 14 out of his first 17 T20Is against New Zealand and mustered only 153 runs at an average of 12.75 and a strike rate of 130.76.

Abhishek Sharma vs Saim Ayub: Stats comparison after 17 T20Is

Players Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s Abhishek Sharma 535 33.43 193.84 2/2 Saim Ayub 219 14.6 125.86 0/0

