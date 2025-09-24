Abhishek Sharma surpasses Yuvraj Singh in major T20I record list during IND vs BAN Asia Cup clash Abhishek Sharma slammed back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 as he made a stroke-filled 75 against Bangladesh during the Super Four stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Abhishek has gone past his mentor, Yuvraj Singh, in a major record list.

New Delhi:

India star opener Abhishek Sharma surpassed his mentor Yuvraj Singh in a major record list during the India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on Wednesday, September 24. Abhishek, fresh from his 74-run knock against Pakistan in the previous match, slammed yet another half-century in the Bangladesh clash.

Abhishek slammed a blistering half-century off just 25 balls despite not having made his usual fiery start. The Southpaw was on nine from nine balls before he broke the shackles and took the top gear.

Abhishek got to his half ton in the eighth over after India lost Shubman Gill. This was the fifth time that the Southpaw got to his fifty in 25 or fewer balls. Abhishek surpassed Yuvraj on this list, with the former India all-rounder having reached the half ton four times in 25 or fewer deliveries.

Reaching 50 in 25 or fewer balls most times for India in T20Is:

7 Suryakumar Yadav

6 Rohit Sharma

5 Abhishek Sharma

4 Yuvraj Singh

3 KL Rahul

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first, with Jaker Ali being the stand-in captain in place of the injured Litton Das. "We would like to bowl first. He (Litton) got injured during a practice session and unfortunately misses out on this crucial game. I am excited and looking forward to this game. We are doing really well as a team, and we will try to give our best. We will try to restrict them and chase it down. Surface looks pretty good to bat. We have got four changes," Jaker said at the toss.

"Yes, it looks like a good surface. I think we played here on the 14th (vs Pakistan), and in the 2nd innings, it became a little slower. So we are very happy to bat first. At the same time, you have to follow what you’ve been doing, all the good things from the last few games. We just want to focus on that, and the result will automatically take care of itself. I think both departments have done their bit, and that’s completely fine. It’s (dropped catches) part of the game. I’m sure the energy and intent will define this match. It's much pleasant (weather). We’re playing the same team," SKY said at the toss.