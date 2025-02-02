Abhishek Sharma slams second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, misses Rohit Sharma's historic record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhishek Sharma with Tilak Varma.

Abhishek Sharma unleashed his beast mode in the fifth and final T20I of the series against England in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. Abhishek slammed the second-fastest century by an Indian in the history of T20I cricket at the Wankhede Stadium. The swashbuckling opener got to his ton in 37 balls, falling short of equalling the record of Rohit Sharma by two balls.

Abhishek was on a sensational touch as he punished the England bowlers for fun. He unleashed his strokes all over the park in a jaw-dropping knock. His hundred was laced with 10 sixes and five fours. He got to his ton with a single on the offside off Brydon Carse.

Meanwhile, Abhishek missed the all-time India record. Rohit's record was in danger in Mumbai. He had hit a hundred off 35 balls in a T20I against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Fastest centuries by Indian players in T20Is:

1 - Rohit Sharma: 35 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2017

2 - Abhishek Sharma: 37 balls vs England in 2025

3 - Sanju Samson: 40 balls vs Bangladesh in 2024

4 - Tilak Varma: 41 balls vs South Africa in 2024

5 - Suryakumar Yadav: 45 balls vs Sri Lanka in 2023

This is also the third-fastest ton by any player from full-member teams with Rohit and David Miller's joint 35-ball efforts being on top.

England had won the toss and asked India to bat first. "We played some good cricket in patches. We should have executed it better though. Need to grab the special moments in the game. There's a good vibe in the team, it's a good venue and it's a great crowd. It's a good wicket, Mark Wood comes back in. Both teams are high-octane. We have four impact subs in our team," Surya said at the toss.

India captain Suryakumar had said they wanted to bat first too. "We wanted to bat first, looks a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a full-packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing. You will fail sometimes, especially when you play that high risk, high reward game. Shami comes back in for Arshdeep Singh,"SKY said at the toss.