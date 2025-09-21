Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill smash Pakistan left, right and centre as India romp home in 172-run chase India defeated Pakistan yet again in the Asia Cup 2025 as they outclassed their arch-rivals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. India were asked to chase 172 in their Super Four clash in Dubai.

New Delhi:

India displayed a brilliant performance with the bat as they outsmarted Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue chased down the 172-run target against the Men in Green with a strong performance from their openers Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. India hunted down the total with six wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

The Indian openers put up a brilliant 105-run stand for the opening wicket, the first 100-plus stand for any wicket in the ongoing Asia Cup. The two players blunted the Pakistani bowling attack with their stroke-filled knocks. While Abhishek killed the balls with the sword, Gill unleashed his classy strokes to accumulate runs at a quick knot.

Gill hit 47 from 28 balls filled with eight fours, while Abhishek hit 74 from 39 deliveries laced with six fours and five maximums. While Gill departed with India on 105, Abhishek carried for a bit more time, before departing in the 13th over with the Men in Blue on 123.

Pakistan picked a few wickets, but the early start had put India at more than an arm's distance from their opponents. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a duck with Haris Rauf getting him caught at third man. Abhishek's brilliance came to an end when he holed Abrar Ahmed to Haris at long on. Samson and Tilak batted a few overs to take India close, but the wicketkeeper departed after his struggling knock of 13 from 17 balls.

However, Hardik Pandya and Tilak took the Men in Blue home with their unbeaten 26-run stand, with the latter scoring 30 from 19 balls, while Hardik made a run-a-ball seven.

India were handed a target of 172 after Pakistan did well in patches in their Super Four clash. The Men in Blue were a bit sloppy on the field, having dropped four catches. However, the bowlers did well enough not to let Pakistan get a strong total as they were restricted to 171/5. Sahibzada Farhan had slammed 58 from 45 balls after getting two lifelines. For India, Shivam Dube starred with the ball, taking 2/33 in his four overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav also bowled well, while it was an expensive day for Jasprit Bumrah, who gave away 45 from his four overs.