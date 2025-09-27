Abhishek Sharma sets T20I record among Full Members in Asia Cup, eyes Rohit-Rizwan's legendary streak next Abhishek Sharma set a new T20I record for Full Member nations during the Asia Cup, scoring 444 runs in seven innings. He’s on track to break the legendary consecutive 30+ run streak held by Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan, with the Asia Cup final offering a chance to extend his run.

Dubai:

In a pulsating Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025, opener Abhishek Sharma delivered a blistering performance, propelling India to a competitive total of 202 runs against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. His explosive 61 off just 31 balls set the tone for India’s innings, providing a rapid start that laid the foundation for a strong team effort. Tilak Verma (49*) and Sanju Samson (39) played crucial supporting roles, guiding India to a formidable score.

Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka showcased extraordinary resilience with a maiden T20I century, scoring a magnificent 107 runs. His innings kept Sri Lanka firmly in the contest, helping them tie the match in a dramatic finish. However, India ultimately triumphed in the Super Over, securing a thrilling victory in a high-stakes game.

Meanwhile, Abhishek’s recent run of form has been nothing short of sensational. Over his last seven innings, spanning from February 2025, he has scored 30+ runs in each game, equaling a world record previously held jointly by India’s Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan. This remarkable consistency began with his career-best T20I score of 135 against England and has continued with a series of impressive knocks in the Asia Cup, including three scores in the thirties followed by three consecutive half-centuries.

Abhishek can bridge the gap with Sikandar Raza

Before hitting the 135, Abhishek narrowly missed setting a record by scoring 29 in a previous match against England. Now, as the Asia Cup final looms, he has the opportunity to surpass Rohit and Rizwana and set the world record in his name with eight consecutive 30+ scores. He also has the opportunity to close the gap with Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza, who owns the record of five consecutive half-centuries.

Abhishek's new T20I record

Abhishek’s tally of 444 runs across these seven innings is a record for a Full Member nation in men’s T20Is and just six runs short of the all-time record of 450 runs, held by Switzerland’s Faheem Nazir. In short, it is the most runs scored by any cricketer among full-member nations in consecutive seven innings. His strike rate of 216.59 during this period highlights his aggressive batting style, with only Aaron Finch having a comparable strike rate above 200 among players scoring over 400 runs in seven innings.