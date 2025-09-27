Abhishek Sharma set to break Virat Kohli's all-time India record in Asia Cup 2025 final vs Pakistan Abhishek Sharma is set to break multiple T20I records in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. With 309 runs in six innings, he’s close to surpassing Virat Kohli and Phil Salt’s records and aims to set a new mark for consecutive 30+ scores in T20 cricket.

Dubai:

As India gears up to face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, young opener Abhishek Sharma is on the cusp of breaking several significant T20I records. The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form throughout the tournament, establishing himself as India’s leading run-scorer and drawing comparisons to some of the game’s biggest stars.

Abhishek’s dominance is reflected in his impressive tally of 309 runs in six innings, boasting an average of 51.50 and a strike rate exceeding 200. He has registered three consecutive half-centuries during the Super Four stage, showcasing a blend of aggression and consistency that has powered India’s batting lineup. This performance places him just 11 runs shy of Virat Kohli’s record for most runs by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament, a mark set during the 2014 T20 World Cup when Kohli scored 319 runs at an astounding average of over 100.

Additionally, Abhishek is closing in on England’s Phil Salt’s record for the highest runs scored by a batter from a Test-playing nation in a T20I tournament or series, with Salt’s 331 runs during the 2023 West Indies series. With just 23 runs needed to surpass Salt, Abhishek’s momentum suggests that this milestone is well within reach.

Notably, Sharma is also on the verge of breaking the record for the most successive 30-plus scores in T20 cricket, currently held jointly by Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, both with seven consecutive innings of 30 or more runs. One more such performance would set a new benchmark.

Update on Abhishek’s fitness

The star opener didn’t field for long in India’s Super Four clash against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He was replaced by Jitesh Sharma. There were concerns about his fitness ahead of the marquee final, but bowling coach Morne Morkel confirmed that the 25-year-old is doing fine and will be available on Sunday. However, Hardik’s fitness is currently being monitored after the all-rounder complained of cramps.