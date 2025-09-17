Abhishek Sharma retains top spot in later ICC T20I rankings, Tilak and Surya suffer India's opener Abhishek Sharma continues to be on top of the ICC T20I rankings for batters after his explosive batting in the first two matches of the Asia Cup. However, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav have slipped with Phil Salt and Jos Buttler climbing up for their heroics vs South Africa.

New Delhi:

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has retained his top spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters. He provided India with quickfire starts in two matches played in the Asia Cup, including the one against Pakistan, when he smashed 31 runs off just 13 balls. He is boasting of 884 ratings, his career best and is 46 points behind the second-placed Phil Salt who has also climbed in the rankings following his sensational knock against South Africa recently.

Salt smacked 144 runs off just 60 balls in the third and final T20I against South Africa as England breached the 300-run mark for the first time in their T20I cricket history. Jos Buttler also jumped to third place in the rankings, thanks to his knock of 80-odd runs in the same encounter.

Tilak and Surya slip in the rankings

Tilak Varma has suffered in the process as he didn't get to bat against the UAE and then scored 31 runs off as many deliveries against Pakistan. Tilak is in fourth place in the rankings with 792 rating points to his name. Suryakumar Yadav played a captain's knock against Pakistan and remained unbeaten on 47, but Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka has trumped him to jump to sixth place with consecutive fifties in the Asia Cup.

Surya has dropped a place to seventh in the latest rankings and has 747 rating points, 22 ahead of Tim Seifert, who is ranked eighth. Meanwhile, South Africa's Dewald Brevis is closing in on the top 10. He is currently at 11th place with 674 rating points to his name after a decent show against England.

ICC T20I rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Abhishek Sharma 884 2 Phil Salt 838 3 Jos Buttler 794 4 Tilak Varma 792 5 Travis Head 771 6 Pathum Nissanka 751 7 Suryakumar Yadav 747 8 Tim Seifert 725 9 Kusal Perera 679 10 Tim David 676

Also Read