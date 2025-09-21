Abhishek Sharma redeems himself after two drops, grabs Saim Ayub's stunner in IND vs PAK clash | WATCH Abhishek Sharma had spilled two catches of Sahibzada Farhan in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the Indian star redeemed himself with a brilliant catch to dismiss Saim Ayub.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Sharma grabbed a brilliant diving catch of Saim Ayub as he redeemed himself after his twin drops in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Positioned at the deep backward square, Abhishek charged in to hold on to a tough chance, diving in front to get rid of Ayub, who was demoted to No.3, following his three ducks in as many games in the tournament.

Watch Abhishek's catch here:

Sharma had dropped Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan twice earlier - once in the first over of Hardik Pandya and later in the eighth over of Varun Chakravarthy. The first one was a dolly as he failed to judge the aerial edge coming towards him at deep third when Sahibzada was on duck.

He later shelled a pretty tough chance, running to his right from long-on after Sahibzada had pulled Chakravarthy's short ball.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had opted to bowl first earlier. "We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew. Since first round we were thinking we're playing a knockout tournament, nothing changes. That was a completely different wicket (in Abu Dhabi). Quite normal, just another game. Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

"Would've bowled first as well. It's a new game, a new challenge. The mood is very normal. Pitch looks to be on the slower side. Want to start well with both bat and ball. Two changes. Hasan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah not playing," Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said at the toss.

Pakistan's Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy