Abhishek Sharma nearly equal India's entire Asia Cup team's T20I sixes tally in 2025, check full list Opener Abhishek Sharma holds the record for most sixes for India in T20Is in 2025. Interestingly, he has hit just one six fewer than all the other Asia Cup members combined. He has hit 27 in the format, while others stand on 28.

Dubai:

India opener Abhishek Sharma has been phenomenal since he made his debut in international cricket. The team management and the captain have trusted him with the responsibility of playing an aggressive brand of cricket, and the youngster has lived up to the potential as he is currently the number-one-ranked T20I batter in the world.

In 2025 itself, Abhishek has hit 27 sixes so far. It includes five sixes in the ongoing Asia Cup. With that, the Punjab batter holds the record for most sixes for India in this year, which is interestingly just one fewer than all the other Indian batters combined.

To put his feat into perspective, the rest of the Indian players has collectively hit 30 sixes this year. However, if only Asia Cup team is considered, the number will be reduced to 28. Tilak Varma, the next best, has managed 8 sixes in six innings, followed by Hardik Pandya with 7 sixes in 5 innings and Shivam Dube with 5 sixes in only 3 innings. Meanwhile, established names like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson have each contributed 3 sixes, while Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh have all managed just one six each.

Most sixes for India in 2025

Player Sixes Abhishek Sharma 27 Tilak Varma 08 Hardik Pandya 07 Shivam Dube 05 Sanju Samson 03 Suryakumar Yadav 03 Mohammed Shami 01 Shubman Gill 01 Rinku Singh 01 Washington Sundar 01

Abhishek key for India in T20I set-up

Ever since Suryakumar took over the captaincy, he has given freedom to all the players to bat aggressively. Abhishek has capitalised on that and has made the most of the opportunities. He is now a vital cog in the T20I set-up, especially with Shubman Gill at the other end, who usually takes some time to settle down. Abhishek is key in that regard.

He will be vital for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well, which will be played in the sub-continent. However, there’s tremendous competition for his spot at the moment. Samson will be hoping to get back to opening, while Yashashvi Jaiswal is eager to earn a spot in the T20I team.