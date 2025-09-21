Abhishek Sharma launches scathing attack on Haris Rauf, Pakistan bowler loses his cool | Watch Haris Rauf lost his temper and got into a verbal spat with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the India-Pakistan clash after conceding 12 runs in an over. Pakistan’s struggles with the ball added to the frustration, sparking the on-field tension.

Dubai:

At the end of the fourth over in the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf lost his cool and engaged in a heated exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Frustration boiled over as Pakistan struggled with the ball, and Rauf’s emotions got the better of him after conceding 12 runs in the over.

The pressure of an expensive spell and the Indian openers’ aggressive start appeared to rattle the speedster, leading to the on-field confrontation. Notably, in the first ball of the over, Abhishek smacked Rauf for a cracking six, which resulted in the pacer giving him a stare. In return, the southpaw didn’t hesitate to give it back.

Pakistan players lose calm after Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill launch scathing attack in Asia Cup

At the end of the fourth over in the high-stakes India-Pakistan clash, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf lost his cool and engaged in a heated exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. Frustration boiled over as Pakistan struggled with the ball, and Rauf’s emotions got the better of him after conceding 12 runs in the over.

The pressure of an expensive spell and the Indian openers’ aggressive start appeared to rattle the speedster, leading to the on-field confrontation. Notably, in the first ball of the over, Abhishek smacked Rauf for a cracking six, which resulted in the pacer giving him a stare. In return, the southpaw didn’t hesitate to give it back.

India openers stitch 105-run partnership

Courtesy of four dropped catches, Pakistan managed to post 171 runs in the first innings. After completing his half-century, Sahibzada Farhan celebrated in a controversial manner, but ended up scoring just 58 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 128.89.

When it came to the chase, the Indian openers stole the show as both openers launched a scathing attack. They stitched a 105-run partnership in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and that set the tone of the match. Notably, there were multiple instances when the Indian and the Pakistan players got involved in a verbal war, but the Men in Green had little to say in the middle after being rattled in the second innings.

Gill departed for 47 runs, but by that time, India had already took control of the match. Unless there’s a dramatic end to the match, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will hope to register a comfortable victory in the middle.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy