Abhishek Sharma jumps 38 spots to claim second place in ICC men’s T20I batting rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhishek Sharma

Star India batter Abhishek Sharma has taken world cricket by storm. Through his quickfire knocks in the IPL to his brilliance for the Indian team in the shortest format, the 24-year-old has been in excellent form as of late. He recently captured all the headlines through his masterful performance against England in the fifth T20I of the ongoing white ball series.

Thanks to his excellent knock of 135 runs in 54 deliveries against England at the Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek made quite a big leap in the recent ICC men's T20I batting rankings. His blitzkrieg in Wankhede saw the 24-year-old jump 38 spots in the standings and occupy second place.

Australia's ace batter Travis Head still sits in the No. 1 spot with a rating of 855. Whereas, Abhishek Sharma has a rating of 829. Tilak Varma, who previously occupied second place, moved down one place and now sits in third with a rating of 803 with Phil Salt and Suryakumar Yadav moving into fourth and fifth, respectively.

Honing his skills even further, Abhishek Sharma will hope that he can quickly claim the No. 1 spot in the rankings. However, with the Indian team not scheduled to play any T20Is in the near future, the 24-year-old will have to wait.

It is also interesting to note that after the five T20Is against England, Abhishek Sharma remained the highest run getter. Scoring 279 runs, he amassed more runs than Jos Buttler, who occupied second place with 146 runs scored in five innings.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old’s knock of 135 runs in 54 deliveries was the highest individual score made by an Indian men's player in the shortest format. Just 26 rating points behind Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma will be eyeing the No. 1 spot.