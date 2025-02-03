Abhishek Sharma joins Kohli, Surya and Gill in special list with 135-run knock vs England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma was the star for India in their 150-run win over England in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He smashed 135 runs off just 54 deliveries with seven fours and 13 sixes breaking several records in the shortest format. At the same time, he also joined a special list of Indian players that features Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

On the back of Abhishek's knock, India posted 247 runs on the board and then skittled the visitors for just 97 runs. The southpaw alone outscored England by 38 runs becoming the fourth such Indian player to do so. Virat Kohli was the first Indian cricketer to create such a unique record during the Asia Cup in 2022. He smashed his maiden T20I century against Afghanistan scoring an unbeaten 122 and then the Indian bowlers skittled the opposition for just 111 runs.

In the very next year, Shubman Gill joined Kohli scoring 60 runs more than the entire New Zealand team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gill notched up 126 runs without getting out before India bundled the Kiwis out for just 66 runs. India's current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also achieved this record after scoring 100 runs against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2023 with the Proteas only managing 95 runs in the chase.

Indian batter outscoring opposition team's total in Men's T20I

Player (Score) Opposition Team (total) Year Virat Kohli (122*) Afghanistan (111) 2022 Shubman Gill (126*) New Zealand (66) 2023 Suryakumar Yadav (100) South Africa (95) 2023 Abhishek Sharma (135) England (97) 2025

Abhishek Sharma's stature as a T20 cricketer is growing fast, especially since the blockbuster IPL season last year that earned him a place in the Indian team. He has so far played 17 matches in the blue jersey amassing 535 runs at a strike rate of 193.84 and an average of 33.43 with two centuries and as many fifties.