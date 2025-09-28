Abhishek Sharma injury update: Will India opener play in Asia Cup final against Pakistan today? Abhishek Sharma scored 61 runs off 31 balls in the last game against Sri Lanka but he walked off the field midway through India's fielding innings. He didn't come back to field for the rest of the game. Will he play today in the final against Pakistan? Here's an update:

Dubai:

Team India is fretting over Abhishek Sharma's fitness ahead of the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. The left-handed opener is in terrific form in the tournament, having smashed three consecutive half-centuries at a strike rate of almost 200 in every game. However, he walked off the field during India's bowling innings on Friday in the match against Sri Lanka, sparking concerns among fans and the team management.

For the unversed, the southpaw spent the entire second half of Sri Lanka's innings on the sidelines. He showed signs of discomfort in the ninth over of the innings when he clutched his right thigh while running and eventually left the field in the next over. Abhishek spent the rest of the innings being iced and treated with pickle juice to ease his cramps.

Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and Jitesh Sharma came on as substitute fielders at different stages of the innings.

Morkel's update on Abhishek Sharma's fitness

However, India bowling coach played down any concerns around Abhishek Sharma's fitness after the match, stating that rest will be key for the Indian team ahead of the final. "Abhishek is fine. He was just struggling with cramps," Morkel said after the game against Sri Lanka on Friday, hinting that the opening batter will be fit and available for the final against Pakistan.

"The key for the boys is to rest. They're in an ice bath already. The recovery started straight after the match. The best way to recover is sleep and stay off your feet. Hopefully they can get a good night's sleep. There will be individual pool sessions for the guys organised. Then some massages before they get mentally ready for the big battle on Sunday. It's a quick turnaround, and playing smart is going to be the key. There will certainly be no training," Morkel added further.

Probable Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Also Read