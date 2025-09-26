Abhishek Sharma equals Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan's world record during Asia Cup clash vs SL Abhishek Sharma has equalled a world record with yet another stellar outing during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Sharma scored 61 from 31 balls and equalled Rohit and Rizwan's world records.

New Delhi:

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma carried his Midas touch during the India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, September 26. The star batter slammed his third consecutive fifty in the tournament but failed to convert it into a century yet again.

The star batter scored a blistering half-century after India were asked to bat first in their clash against the Lankan Lions. He scored a strong 31-ball 61 with yet another fifty in under 25 balls.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has equalled a T20 World record with another stellar outing. This was the seventh consecutive time that the Southpaw crossed 30 in the T20I format, which is the joint world record alongside Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan, both of whom had also hit seven such successive scores.

Abhishek breaks T20 Asia Cup record

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter also shattered a T20 Asia Cup record. He surpassed Virat Kohli and Rizwan to score the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. Coming into the clash, Abhishek had scored 248 runs in five innings and was 34 runs away from Rizwan's tally of 281 runs.

Most runs in single edition of T20 Asia Cup:

1 - Abhishek Sharma: 309 runs in six innings in 2025

2 - Mohammad Rizwan: 281 runs in six innings in 2022

3 - Virat Kohli: 276 runs in five innings in 2022

4 - Ibrahim Zadran: 196 runs in five innings in 2022

5 - Babar Hayat: 194 runs in three innings in 2016

Coming to the match, India were asked to bat first after the Lankan Lions had won the toss. "We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final, but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well, especially our openers. We have one change - Janith Liyange comes in for Chamika Karunaratne," Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka said at the toss.

"Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.