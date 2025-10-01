Abhishek Sharma creates world record in ICC Rankings with brilliant show in Asia Cup 2025 India opener Abhishek Sharma won the player of the tournament, scoring 314 runs in the Asia Cup 2025 at a strike rate of 200. Apart from final, the southpaw got India off to a flyer in every match played in the competition. In the process, he created a world record in the latest ICC rankings.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Sharma has created a world record in the latest ICC T20I rankings after his explosive batting in the recently concluded Asia Cup. He smashed 314 runs in seven matches in the tournament at an average of almost 45 and a strike rate of 200 and to retain his top ranking in the shortest format while also achieving the best rating ever for a batter in T20Is.

The 25-year-old currently boasts of 926 rating points and is on top of the ICC T20I rankings for batters. He went past England's Dawid Malan who achieved the highest rating of 919 points and held the record before. Interestingly, Abhishek had soared up to 931 rating points after his 61-run knock against Sri Lanka in the final Super Four encounter.

However, he failed in the final against Pakistan, scoring only five runs before getting out to Faheem Ashraf in the 147-run chase.

Interestingly, despite playing a match-winning knock in the final, Tilak Varma hasn't jumped to the second place. He is in third position in the latest rankings but is only 25 points behind the second placed Phil Salt of England. India skipper Suryakumar Yadav endured a forgettable Asia Cup with the bat, mustering only 72 runs in six innings at an average of around 14 only. He has slipped two places to eighth with 698 rating points to his name.

Pathum Nissanka jumps to fifth place

Among other batters, Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has jumped two places to fifth after smashing a sensational century against India in the final Super Four encounter of Asia Cup. His 779 rating points are the best ever in his career and will be keen on being consistent in the matches to come in the format.

Latest ICC T20I rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating Points 1 Abhishek Sharma 926 2 Phil Salt 844 3 Tilak Varma 819 4 Jos Buttler 785 5 Pathum Nissanka 779 6 Travis Head 771 7 Tim Seifert 725 8 Suryakumar Yadav 698 9 Kusal Perera 692 10 Tim David 676

Also Read