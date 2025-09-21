Abhishek Sharma breaks Yuvraj Singh's all-time record during onslaught vs Pakistan in Asia Cup Abhishek Sharma broke Yuvraj Singh’s record for the fastest T20I fifty by an Indian vs Pakistan, reaching the milestone in 24 balls during Asia Cup 2025. He scored 74 off 39, also posting the fourth-highest individual T20I score vs Pakistan.

Dubai:

Abhishek Sharma shattered Yuvraj Singh’s long-standing record for the fastest T20I half-century by an Indian against Pakistan. The 25-year-old, playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the 2025 Asia Cup, reached his fifty in just 24 balls, surpassing his mentor Yuvraj’s 29-ball effort from 2012 in Ahmedabad.

Abhishek’s explosive innings left the Pakistan bowlers rattled, and tensions ran high as the opposition tried to unsettle the Indian batters with verbal exchanges. However, Abhishek and Shubman Gill stood firm, countering both the bowlers and the sledging. The duo put on a 105-run opening stand, laying a solid foundation for India’s chase.

Fastest half-century for India vs Pakistan in T20Is

Player Balls taken Abhishek Sharma 24 Yuvraj Singh 29

Abhishek stands fourth in elite list

Abhishek departed after scoring 74 runs off just 39 balls. With that, he also surpassed Yuvraj for the highest individual score against Pakistan in the shortest format of the game. Legendary cricketer Virat Kohli tops the list with 82 against the Men in Green at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Kohli’s name repeats at number two as well, while Gautam Gambhir is at number three. Abhishek stands fourth on the elite list.

Most runs for India vs Pakistan in T20Is

Player Runs Virat Kohli 82* Virat Kohli 78* Gautam Gambhir 75 Abhishek Sharma 74 Yuvraj Singh 72

Meanwhile, after his blistering knock, it was only a matter of time. Even though the Men in Blue lost wickets at regular intervals for a while, but they failed to keep up with the momentum. Even though Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma look to be struggling in the middle, the duo will hope to finish things off.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy