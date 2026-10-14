Abhishek Sharma breaks Suryakumar Yadav's record, sets new benchmark for sixes in fourth T20I vs West Indies

Hyderabad:

India opener Abhishek Sharma surpassed former captain Suryakumar Yadav to become the cricketer with the most sixes among a full-member nation in a single calendar year in T20I cricket. He holds the record now, having hit his 69th six of 2026. Suryakumar, who earlier held the record, hit 68 in 2022.

Abhishek reached the milestone in the ninth over of the fourth T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. India needed 248 runs to win the game, but the young opener barely got a chance to free his hands in the powerplay. Sanju Samson had controlled much of the early scoring, while the West Indies attack restricted Abhishek’s scoring rate following the powerplay. The opener eventually broke through against Shamar Springer, advancing down the pitch to send the ball over the boundary.

Now, the record adds to an eventful year for Abhishek, who began 2026 with an explosive 84 off 35 balls against New Zealand in Nagpur, hitting eight sixes. He followed that performance with an unbeaten 68 from just 20 deliveries in Guwahati, including five maximums. However, a difficult stretch featuring five ducks in his first eight innings temporarily interrupted his progress.

West Indies win by 25 runs

West Indies won the fourth T20I by 25 runs to level the series 2-2. The final match of the series will be played in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Shai Hope stole the show in the first innings, scoring a 50-ball century. He remained unbeaten on 102 from 50 balls, reaching three figures with a six off the final delivery of the innings.

The knock, his second century in the series, fourth of the tour and third in T20 internationals, helped the visitors post 247 for three after being asked to bat first.

Sherfane Rutherford provided strong support, finishing unbeaten on 49 from 26 deliveries. The pair added 91 runs for the fourth wicket in just 43 balls, giving West Indies a powerful finish. They struck 16 sixes and benefited from 18 extras as India's bowlers struggled to contain the scoring.

When it came to the chase, Sanju set the platform, scoring a blistering half-century. India suffered heavily after he departed, but Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy brought the team back into the contest. However, it was too much in the end, as India were bundled out for 223 runs.

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