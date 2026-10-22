Abhishek Sharma breaks Shafiqullah Shinwari's world record in first T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch

Christchurch:

Abhishek Sharma broke Shafiqullah Shinwari’s world record as India register their highest successful chase in T20I cricket history. The feat was achieved in the first over of the chase itself when Abhishek launched a cracking six off Matt Henry in the final delivery. With that, he surpassed Shinwari to become the cricketer with most number of first ball sixes in T20I history.

They were previously tied with six each, with Suryakumar Yadav at number three with five, before Abhishek went on to own the record. He also helped the visitors script a stunning start to the mammoth 226-run chase at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Along with Sanju Samson, he stitched a 93-run partnership for the opening wicket, which set the momentum for India.

Hitting first ball for a six most often in T20Is

Player Most first ball sixes Abhishek Sharma 7 Shafiqullah Shinwari 6 Suryakumar Yadav 5 Paul Stirling 4 Colin Munro 4 Mohammad Naveed 4

Abhishek eventually departed for 29 runs off 12 balls. However, Samson managed to keep the scoreboard ticking with his charismatic strokeplay. The keeper-batter made 67 runs off 33 balls, but with Tilak Varma struggling to live up to the potential, pressure was building on Sanju, who made his way back to the pavilion in the ninth over of the innings.

Shreyas, Axar bring India back into contest

Till that point, India very much looked favourites to get the job done rather comfortably, but New Zealand fought back, putting India’s middle order under pressure. The visitors lost a few quick wickets before Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched an important stand of 45 runs. That brought India back into the contest, but only momentarily. After Axar went for 24 and Shreyas for 42, the pressure was back in the Indian camp.

However, Naman Dhir, playing his first-ever game on SENA soil, proved his mettle with some cracking shots. The all-rounder remained unbeaten for 42 runs off 15 balls as India won the match by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, India barely had any time to enjoy a break after their five-match T20I series against West Indies. On the 17th, they hosted the Shai Hope-led side in Bengaluru before playing New Zealand on the 22nd. The jet lag was expected to bother the Indian team, but they managed to deal with that pretty well.

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India register their highest successful run chase in T20I history, beat New Zealand by four wickets