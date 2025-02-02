Abhishek Sharma breaks Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson's historic records during 5th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Abhishek Sharma and Rohit Sharma.

Indian star opener Abhishek Sharma toyed with records in his ultra-aggressive 54-ball 135-run knock in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

After being inserted to bat by England, India started on fifth gear with Sanju Samson hitting a six off the first ball and taking 16 from the first over. While Samson was dismissed in the second over, Abhishek unleashed his beast mode in an innings that was close to a video game.

The Southpaw toyed with records as he slammed the second-fastest fifty by an Indian and then the second-fastest ton by any of his compatriots during his carnage.

He has shattered the joint record of Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson for the most sixes hit by an Indian in a T20I innings. His 13 maximums are the most by an Indian, three more than Rohit and Samson.

Most sixes by an Indian in a T20I innings:

Abhishek Sharma: 13 sixes vs England in 2025

Rohit Sharma: 10 sixes vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Sanju Samson: 10 sixes vs South Africa in 2024

Tilak Varma: 10 sixes vs South Africa in 2024

Suryakumar Yadav: 9 sixes vs Sri Lanka in 2023

Abhishek also shattered the record of Shubman Gill for the highest score by an Indian in a T20I innings. He ended his jaw-dropping knock on 135, while Gill held the previous record when he had made 126 against New Zealand in a T20I in 2023.

Highest score by an Indian in a T20I innings:

1 - Abhishek Sharma: 135 vs England in 2025

2 - Shubman Gill: 126* vs New Zealand in 2023

3 - Ruturaj Gaikwad: 123* vs Australia in 2023

4 - Virat Kohli: 122* vs Afghanistan in 2022

5 - Rohit Sharma: 121* vs Afghanistan in 2024

Abhishek was dismissed off 134 when he was caught out at deep cover off Adil Rashid. India ended their innings on 247/9.

England had won the toss and has asked India to bat first. "We played some good cricket in patches. We should have executed it better though. Need to grab the special moments in the game. There's a good vibe in the team, it's a good venue and it's a great crowd. It's a good wicket, Mark Wood comes back in. Both teams are high-octane. We have four impact subs in our team," Buttler had said at the toss.

"We wanted to bat first, looks a good wicket. I am hoping there won't be much dew. It's going to be a full-packed stadium tonight. We want the boys taking that responsibility, that's what we demand and that's what they are doing. You will fail sometimes, especially when you play that high risk, high reward game. Shami comes back in for Arshdeep Singh," Suryakumar said at the toss.