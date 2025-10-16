Abhishek Sharma adjudged ICC Player of the Month for September Star India opener Abhishek Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Month for September. He was spectacular for the national team in the Asia Cup, finishing as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He made 314 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 200.

Mumbai:

Flamboyant India opener Abhishek Sharma has been adjudged the ICC Player of the Month for September. In the Asia Cup 2025, the 25-year-old produced a series of spectacular shows, scoring 314 runs in seven matches at a whopping strike rate of 200. He finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament as India lifted the trophy, beating Pakistan in the summit clash.

Notably, Abhishek’s teammate Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett were the other contenders for the Player of the Month. Meanwhile, after being adjudged the winner, Abhishek stated that he was happy to contribute in important matches and proud of the way the team performed in the Asia Cup. He also thanked the team management for allowing him to play an attacking brand of cricket.

“It feels great to win this ICC award and I am happy that it has come for some important matches that I could help win. I am proud to be part of a team that can pull off victories from the most difficult of situations. Our recent track record in T20Is reflects our outstanding team culture and positive mindset,” Abhishek said as quoted by ICC.

“I thank the team management for their guidance and to all my teammates for their support. I am also thankful to the panel that selected me for this award,” he added.

Number-one ranked T20I batter

Abhishek also holds the top spot in the ICC men’s T20I ranking. He also broke the record of highest career rating points, reaching 931. He broke Dawid Malan’s record for the same, who had 919 points to his name at one point.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will return to action in the upcoming T20I series against Australia, slated to begin on October 29. It will be his first tour Down South, and the Punjab batter will hope to prove his mettle to not just cement his spot but also fight to get into the ODI scheme of things.