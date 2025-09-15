Abhishek Sharma achieves what Rohit, Kohli couldn't vs Pakistan, ends 11-year drought for India Even though Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award against Pakistan, India's Abhishek Sharma also hogged the limelight for his terrific batting at the top of the order. In the process, the southpaw ended an 11-year drought for India against arch-rivals Pakistan in the shortest format.

Dubai:

India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets comfortably in the sixth match of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai. The bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, orchestrated this victory for the men in blue as they restricted Pakistan to just 127 in their 20 overs. However, it was Abhishek Sharma who got the team off to a sensational start with the bat despite losing his opening partner, Shubman Gill, early in the tricky run-chase.

The southpaw smashed 31 runs off just 13 deliveries with four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 238.46 to become the first Indian opener in the last 11 years to score more than 30 runs against Pakistan in a T20I game. Interestingly, a lot of players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, among many others, opened the innings for the team, but none of them could breach the 30-run mark against the arch-rivals.

Shikhar Dhawan was the last Indian opener to score more than 30 runs for India against the men in green, while Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane were the other Indian openers to do so before.

Indian openers to score 30+ runs vs Pakistan in a T20I

Players Year Gautam Gambhir 2007, 2012 Ajinkya Rahane 2012 Shikhar Dhawan 2014 Abhishek Sharma 2025

Pakistan must win vs UAE to qualify for the Super Four

Pakistan are now in a must-win situation in their final group stage clash against the UAE to make it to the Super Four round. If they do so, then the arch-rivals will once again face on Sunday (September 21) in Dubai. In the previous edition of the T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan had lost the group stage encounter but came back strong to win the Super Four clash. It remains to be seen now if they will be able to do so under Salman Ali Agha's captaincy.

Also Read