Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Abhishek Sharma achieves what Rohit, Kohli couldn't vs Pakistan, ends 11-year drought for India

Abhishek Sharma achieves what Rohit, Kohli couldn't vs Pakistan, ends 11-year drought for India

Even though Kuldeep Yadav won the player of the match award against Pakistan, India's Abhishek Sharma also hogged the limelight for his terrific batting at the top of the order. In the process, the southpaw ended an 11-year drought for India against arch-rivals Pakistan in the shortest format.

Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Image Source : AP
Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: , Updated:
Dubai:

India thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets comfortably in the sixth match of the ongoing Asia Cup in Dubai. The bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, orchestrated this victory for the men in blue as they restricted Pakistan to just 127 in their 20 overs. However, it was Abhishek Sharma who got the team off to a sensational start with the bat despite losing his opening partner, Shubman Gill, early in the tricky run-chase.

The southpaw smashed 31 runs off just 13 deliveries with four fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 238.46 to become the first Indian opener in the last 11 years to score more than 30 runs against Pakistan in a T20I game. Interestingly, a lot of players, including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, among many others, opened the innings for the team, but none of them could breach the 30-run mark against the arch-rivals.

Shikhar Dhawan was the last Indian opener to score more than 30 runs for India against the men in green, while Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane were the other Indian openers to do so before. 

Indian openers to score 30+ runs vs Pakistan in a T20I

Players Year
Gautam Gambhir 2007, 2012
Ajinkya Rahane 2012
Shikhar Dhawan 2014
Abhishek Sharma 2025

Pakistan must win vs UAE to qualify for the Super Four

Pakistan are now in a must-win situation in their final group stage clash against the UAE to make it to the Super Four round. If they do so, then the arch-rivals will once again face on Sunday (September 21) in Dubai. In the previous edition of the T20 Asia Cup, Pakistan had lost the group stage encounter but came back strong to win the Super Four clash. It remains to be seen now if they will be able to do so under Salman Ali Agha's captaincy.

Also Read

Suryakumar Yadav joins Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in special T20I record after win over Pakistan

'Same path as Hockey': Kamran Akmal passes his judgment over Pakistan's humiliating performance against India

'Loser' Pakistan cries foul after embarrassing defeat, lodges protest against India for not shaking hands
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Abhishek Sharma Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Ind Vs Pak India Vs Pakistan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\