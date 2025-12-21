Abhishek Nayar reveals Cameron Green's batting position in IPL 2026, after KKR's INR 25.2 crore acquisition Kolkata Knight Riders signed Cameron Green for INR 25.2 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar revealed the reason behind buying him at such a high cost, revealing that the franchise could have gone even higher to sign him. He also revealed Green's batting number.

Kolkata:

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank signing Cameron Green for INR 25.20 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. The Australia international was the most sought-after name available and KKR were convinced about his abilities to take the franchise forward after the Andre Russell era. Reflecting upon the same, the newly-appointed head coach, Abhishek Nayar, noted that there was no possible ceiling on how high the franchise would have gone to secure his signing but added that the 26-year-old was a must-have.

“I cannot say how high we were willing to go for him, but we wanted to go all out. If we have the money, we spend it. There was no point in saving the money. The goal was to do whatever we could to secure Green, as he is a key player for us. With Andre Russell gone, we need someone to take the franchise forward. So, we decided we must have Cameron Green,” Nayar said.

Green to bat in top three

Nayar also confirmed that Green will bat in the top order in the upcoming IPL. Explaining the reason, he highlighted that the all-rounder is someone who can score over 500 runs and that was one of the reasons why the franchise was desperate to have him in the mix. Nayar also mentioned the importance of a top order batter to score runs at an consistent basis, as the same formula brought success to KKR in the past.

“We see Cameron Green batting in the top three. He is a player who can score 500 runs for us. That is why we were so desperate to get him. We know he has that ability. He has scored over 500 runs in the IPL before, so he can do well in the top order. He solves different problems for us. Over the past few years, our success came when our top three players scored more than 400 runs. The hope is that he can score big runs for us," said Nayar.